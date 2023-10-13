Gwalior Sarpanch Murder: Four Days Later, Police Arrests 4 Accused; Country-made Pistols, 20 Live Rounds Recovered

Gwalior Sarpanch Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Shocking CCTV Footage Comes To Fore |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After four days of intensive search, police have finally succeeded in nabbing the four accused who shot a sarpanch in broad daylight in Gwalior on October 9. The police on Friday, arrested the four accused carrying a reward of Rs 5000 each and also recovered 315 bore country made pistols and 20 live rounds from them.

On the morning of October 9, Banheri Sarpanch Vikram Rawat, who had come to meet a lawyer, was shot dead in Gandhinagar area of Padav police station area. CCTV footage of the murder also came to fore in which five accused were seen carrying out the murder.

Read Also SC Rejects Plea Challenging Election Of Jyotiraditya Scindia To Rajya Sabha

While investigating the matter, the police registered a case of murder against five named accused and other unidentified accused. In the FIR, the name of Indore PF Commissioner Mukesh Rawat had also figured. The Crime Branch and Padav police station deployed about half a dozen teams to catch the accused.

Accused were hiding in forest

Police teams had received inputs that the accused had gone towards Jaipur via Sabalgarh, Vijaypur Karauli. When the team reached Jaipur, the accused had already left. Then, the Crime Branch received information about their hiding in the forests of Teghra police station area of Gwalior.

After this, the police laid siege and caught four accused near Kuleth intersection. On being interrogated, the four accused admitted to killing Sarpanch Vikram Rawat. During the search, the police also recovered three illegal 315 bore pistols and 20 live rounds used in the incident. The police are currently interrogating the accused.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)