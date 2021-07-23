Madhya Pradesh: Power men shock defaulter, seal house, lock owner inside in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The owner of a house in Gwalior barely knew that his failure to foot the power bill may lead such a punishment.

The power officials sealed the house of Jitendra Singh Tomar near Deogarh Kothi, Kampoo zone on Friday, as well as locked him inside the house. It happened by mistake, though.

It happened in the hometown of state power minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

The owner of the house failed to foot the power bill worth Rs 1.75 lakh.

The officials of the electricity department went to the house, pasted a notice on it and sealed it.

The person sleeping inside the house hardly knew what was happening outside.

As Jitendra Singh Tomar woke up and as he found himself locked from outside, he was so surprised that he failed to understand what had actually happened.