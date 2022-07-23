e-Paper Get App

Gwalior: Dumper crushes kanwriyas in Hathras, six dead, one critical

The accident was reported late at night on Friday when the victims were on their way back to Gwalior.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | PTI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): About six Kanwariyas died while one was critically injured after a dumper allegedly walked past crushing them on Hathras-Sadabad road in UP, said officials.

The victims of the accident were from Khurd village of Gwalior and have been identified as Raja son of Ramnath Umar, Ramesh son of Natha Singh, Ranveer Singh, son of Amar Singh, Jabar Singh, son of Sultan Singh and Vikash's son, Prabhu Dayal (died on reaching Agra). One could not be identified.

More details awaited.

article-image

