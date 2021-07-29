Gwalior: Congress demands waving power bills stages sit-ins outside 30 power houses amid heavy rain

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers staged sit-ins outside 30 power houses in the district on Thursday, demanding waiving of electricity bill during the corona pandemic.

When they were staging sit-ins, raising slogans against the government, it was raining heavily. Gwalior is the home district of energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

President of Youth Congress Gwalior, Avran Singh Kansana said that the government should waive the electricity bills of the pandemic period and stop undeclared power cuts.

Kansana also said that during the pandemic, many people had lost their jobs and somehow managed their livelihood. So, the government should waive the power bills, he added.