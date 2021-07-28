Gwalior: Two youths gang-rape their aunt

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths gang-raped their 24-year-old aunt in Gwalior, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Maharajpura police station in the district.

The accused asked her to accompany them to a hospital, as her husband had met with an accident. They took her to a deserted place and gang-raped her.

In her complaint to the police, the woman claimed that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she would reveal the incident to anyone.

They started blackmailing her. She related her ordeal to her husband. The couple approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Superintendent of police (SP), Amit Sanghi, said the police had begun to search for the duo after registering an FIR against them.