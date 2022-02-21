Guna: Congress MLA Lakshman Singh demands to stop pension of MPs, MLAs and officers

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Lakshman Singh has demanded to stop the pension of MPs, MLAs and officers. Lakshman has tweeted regarding the same on Monday morning.

Lakshman Singh is MLA from the Chanchoda assembly seat of Guna district and he is brother of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Singh wrote in his tweet that the teachers, the soldiers were fighting for their pension, then the pension of MPs, MLAs and officers should also be stopped.

At the same time, he wrote in another tweet that the politics of casteism had neither benefited the country nor the caste. It had only benefited the leaders. “Why not we follow Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was against casteism and did not mention his own caste,” Singh tweeted.

Nonetheless, Singh used to be in headlines regarding his remarks. He also took a dig at Digvijay Singh's statements several times.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:32 PM IST