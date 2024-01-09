Govt To Collectors: Schools To Start From 10 am Due To Cold Wave In MP | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Board schools timing have been extended in Madhya Pradesh due to cold wave. School Education department has written to all district collectors and district education officers (DEOs) regarding change of timings.

Earlier, in Bhopal, timings for schools which are run in morning shift, was extended from 7:00am to 9:00am. And now it has been extended till 10:00am. Earlier, schools were closed from December 31 to January 4, 2024 during winter vacation.

As per order, all the schools (private and government schools) which are run in morning shift, will start from 10:00am. Schools which are run in both the shift will start from 10:00am.

Timing of schools, which are run from 10:30am, has not been changed. Examination timing which has been pre-decided for Standard 6 to 12, has not been changed.

Read Also MP: Congress Likely To Announce Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections By February

Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla | File pic

Bhopal: LS Speaker Om Birla To Inaugurate Two-Day Orientation Prog Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day orientation programme of MLAs at state Assembly auditorium here on Tuesday.

The orientation programme for members of 16th Legislative Assembly will be organised on January 9-10 at Mansarovar auditorium of Assembly.

Assembly principal secretary AP Singh said MLAs would be informed about parliamentary procedures.

The information will be shared by Speaker Om Birla, MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and chairman Joint Committee on Posts of Profit Lok Sabha Dr Satyapal Singh.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya met speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed preparations for the programme.