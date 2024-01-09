MP Weather: Day Temperature Jump By Up To 7 Degrees Celsius In Parts Of MP, At 7.9°C Gwalior Coldest In State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as moderate to dense fog continued to prevail, the rise in day temperature brought relief from cold wave across the state on Monday. Some parts of the state witnessed a rise in maximum temperature by 7 degree Celsius on the day. Bhopal recorded a rise of 6.8 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius while it recorded 14.8 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Maximum temperature in Indore steeled at 26.3 degrees Celsius after recording a rise of 6.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 14.8 degrees Celsius. Gwalior reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, lowest in the state. A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Uttar Pradesh, and a trough extends from this cyclonic circulation to north Gujarat.

Light to moderate rain occurred over Southwest Madhya Pradesh. Cold-day to severe cold-day conditions occurred over North Madhya Pradesh. Dense fog occurred over parts of Madhya Pradesh. Light rain is possible over parts of Madhya Pradesh.

According to meteorological department, moderate to Dense FOG (MDF) reduced visibility levels at many places including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sagar, Panna, Chhatarpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla and Narsinghpur.

Shallow to Moderate FOG (SMF) was witnessed in Guna, Datia, Sheopur Kalan, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Indore, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Badwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Damoh, Nivari, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli districts.

Minimum visibility of 50 meter was reported at Jabalpur Airport, Mandla, Sagar, Satna and Raisen, while 100 meter visibility was reported in Khajuraho Airport and 200 meter in Bhopal Airport and Gwalior.

500 meter visibility was reported in Damoh, Rewa, Tikamgarh and Umaria while it was 800 meter in Indore Airport.

Yellow alert

Yellow alert was issued for thundershower, fog for Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Sehore, Bhopal, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari.