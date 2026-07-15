Gen Z Cyclothon: 25 Students Ended Their Lives Due To NEET Paper Cancellation,' PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Cycles From Indore To Bhopal, Raises Concern On Paper Leak, Corruption—VIDEO

Gen Z Cyclothon: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari To Conclude 2-Day Cyclothon In Bhopal; Says, '25 Students Hanged Self Due To NEET Paper Cancellation' -- VIDEO | X / MP Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari is cycling from Ashta to Bhopal on day-2 of the 200km long Gen-Z cyclothon, on Wednesday.

The 2-day cyclothon inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Echo Of Students’ campaign is set to conclude on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Mahesh Parmar and Kunal Chaudhary also participated in the second day of the cyclothon.

The cyclothon started in Indore on Tuesday and will be concluded in Bhopal on Wednesday evening. It aims to highlight issues related to paper leaks, transparency in recruitment exams, and concerns of students and young people.

Jitu Patwari thanked Youth Congress and NSUI teams for organising the event and said the campaign aims to amplify students’ voices and ensure justice for them.

25 students dead after NEET exam cancellation: Patwari

Adressing the gathering during the cyclothon, Patwari said, "Paper leak huye jabse Narendra Modi desh ke pradhan mantri bane hain. 12 saal me 90 bar paper leak. 50 baar parikshyein radd. Madhya Pradesh me Vyapam hua, Madhya Pradesh me abhi PSC ke ghotale hote hain...Madhya Pradesh me abhi NEET ki exam nirast ho gayi, jisme 25 bacchon ne fansi ka fanda choom liya."

आदरणीय @RahulGandhi जी द्वारा प्रारंभ किए गए "छात्रों की गूंज" अभियान के माध्यम से हम देश के हर छात्र की आवाज़ बुलंद करने और उन्हें न्याय दिलाने के लिए पूरी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ संघर्षरत हैं।



मैं युवा कांग्रेस और NSUI के अध्यक्षों एवं पूरी टीम को Gen Z Cyclothon के सफल आयोजन के… pic.twitter.com/YXCQq4YtqH — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 15, 2026

(Paper leaks have been happening since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country. In 12 years, there have been 90 paper leaks and 50 examinations have been cancelled. In Madhya Pradesh, there was the Vyapam scam, and even now there are scams in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC). Recently, the NEET examination in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled, following which 25 students died by suicide)

The yatra started on Tuesday from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore and reached Sehore district on its second day.

From Kothri town in Sehore, the cyclists moved towards Bhopal, where the campaign will conclude on Wednesday.

Ahead of Sehore, a large number of farmers arrived on tractors on the Indore-Bhopal highway to welcome the yatra.

Mohan Yadav sidelined Chouhan: Patwari

Addressing a public meeting in Sehore, Jitu Patwari attacked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over corruption allegations and called for accountability from the state government.

“When I raise issues of corruption in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister abuses me. He calls me a ‘raddi wala (scrap dealer) president’. Am I a scrap president?” Patwari said.

Patwari also claimed that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s activities.

Read Also MP Congress Launches 200-Km Yuva Swabhiman Cyclothon From Indore To Bhopal

He alleged that Chouhan was now limited to visiting only his parliamentary constituency and not other parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Chhatron Ki Goonj campaign

Rahul Gandhi’s 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Echo of Students) is a nationwide campaign and signature drive aimed at highlighting the concerns of India’s youth and demanding reforms in the education system. The initiative focuses on key issues such as recurring exam paper leaks, rising coaching costs, unemployment, and increasing stress among students.