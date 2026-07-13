Congress Gears Up For Cyclothon To Raise NEET-UG Exam Paper Leak; Jitu Patwari To Pedal From Indore To Bhopal On July 14 & 15 – VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress will organise a two-day cyclothon from Indore to Bhopal on July 14 and 15.

The cyclothon is being organised to raise issues such as the NEET-UG exam, alleged paper leaks, irregularities in CBSE exams and unemployment.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari will lead the cycle rally and ride the entire route of nearly 200km.

हक़ की ख़ातिर सड़कों पर पसीना बहाना मंज़ूर है,

पर युवाओं का सौदा करने वाला ये सिस्टम नामंज़ूर है!



🚴 युवा स्वाभिमान : Gen-Z Cyclothon

📍14 जुलाई को इंदौर से प्रारंभ होकर 15 जुलाई 2026 को भोपाल पहुँचेगी। pic.twitter.com/cLQYrwT7Vk — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 12, 2026

Read the full schedule below :

The journey will begin at 8 AM on July 14 from RNT (Rabindranath Tagore) Marg near DAVV in Indore, an area known for its educational institutions.

Congress leaders said the rally will start by interacting with students and highlighting issues related to education and examination irregularities.

आओ, मिलकर मध्य प्रदेश को बचाएँ।

न्याय की मांग के लिए साइकिल चलाएँ!



🚴 युवा स्वाभिमान : Gen-Z Cyclothon

📍14 जुलाई को इंदौर से प्रारंभ होकर 15 जुलाई 2026 को भोपाल पहुँचेगी। pic.twitter.com/Az0EzGN8xN — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 13, 2026

500 cyclists from each district

According to the party, around 500 cyclists from each district—Indore, Dewas, Sehore and Bhopal—will join the rally, taking the total number of participants to more than 2,000.

🚴 युवा स्वाभिमान : Gen-Z Cyclothon

📍14 जुलाई को इंदौर से प्रारंभ होकर 15 जुलाई 2026 को भोपाल पहुँचेगी। pic.twitter.com/zUoBnlNpp9 — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 12, 2026

Permanent cyclists from Indore, including members of cycling groups and fitness clubs, are also expected to take part.

On the first day, the rally will pass through Indore and Dewas before halting for the night at Gokuldham Marriage Garden in Ashta, Sehore district.

On July 15, the journey will resume from Kothri in Sehore and continue through several locations before entering Bhopal.

The Congress plans to conclude the rally at Vyapam Chouraha in Bhopal as a symbolic protest. However, rally coordinator Anand Jat claimed that the administration has not granted permission for the event to end there.

He said the party also suggested Lily Talkies Chouraha and Imami Gate as alternative venues, but officials have offered permission only for a location near Motiya Talab.