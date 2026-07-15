MP Congress Launches 200-Km Yuva Swabhiman Cyclothon From Indore To Bhopal | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday launched a 200-km 'Yuva Swabhiman Cyclothon' from Indore to Bhopal as part of its 40-day 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, which is being held following a call by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The rally was flagged off by state Congress president Jitu Patwari, with students, youth and party workers in attendance.

The Congress said that the cyclothon aims to highlight issues related to education, unemployment, alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations and the condition of the education system.

The journey began from DAVV, RNT Marg, and will pass through several towns, including Dewas, Sonkatch and Ashta, before reaching Bhopal on July 15.

Addressing the gathering, Jitu Patwari said the campaign was not just a bicycle rally but a movement to protect the future, education and dignity of young people.

He alleged that repeated paper leak incidents and delays in government recruitment had affected the careers of lakhs of students.

He also criticised the Central and state governments over unemployment, vacant teaching posts and the rising cost of higher education.

Patwari demanded a fair investigation into paper leak cases, strict action against those responsible, an annual calendar for competitive examinations and government recruitment, timely filling of vacant government posts and free quality education from kindergarten to postgraduate level. He also called for transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

The Congress said the 40-day campaign began in memory of 21 students who allegedly died by suicide due to stress caused by the NEET paper leak and problems related to competitive examinations.

Several senior Congress leaders, including former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, MLA Sachin Yadav and office-bearers of the Youth Congress, NSUI and Women's Congress, also joined the event.