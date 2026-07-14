Rahul Gandhi Attacks Maharashtra Govt Over TET Paper Leak, Says '6 Lakh Candidates Left In Limbo' | ANI

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Maharashtra government over the cancellation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 following an alleged paper leak, alleging that around six lakh candidates have been left "in limbo" with no fresh examination date announced even two weeks after the cancellation.

In a post on X, the LoP wrote, "Maharashtra TET paper leaked, exam canceled. 6 lakh candidates left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, no trace of a new date."

"The leakers roam free, the system remains spotless, and the one paying the price is the one who toiled with honesty," he said.

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Rahul Gandhi alleged that those responsible for the paper leak had not faced action, while students and aspirants who had prepared for the examination were suffering due to the disruption.

"These are the country's working and future teachers, the ones who hold India's future in their hands - these are the very people who prepared year after year, filled out forms, paid fees, traveled to far-flung centers. And now they're just waiting, without a date, without answers," he wrote.

Seeking immediate steps from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gandhi demanded the announcement of a fresh examination schedule, strict action against those involved in the alleged leak and age relaxation for candidates affected by the cancellation.

"Chief Minister ji - three things, today itself: 1. Timeline: Announce the new TET date right now. 2. Accountability: Action against those responsible for the leak, not against the candidates. 3. Protecting the future: Those whose year was ruined by this leak should get age limit relaxations," he said.

"The mistake is the institution's, the punishment the candidate's - this is not justice," the LoP added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that he would raise the issue of paper leaks and the need for reforms in the education system during his visit to Dehradun on July 17.

"On July 17 in Dehradun, I will discuss the growing crisis of paper leaks with you in detail. The time has come for an education revolution - to build a system where the youth reap the rewards of their hard work, not the failures of the system," he said.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) had postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was scheduled for June 28 across the state, after an alleged question paper leak surfaced during a police investigation in Bhiwandi.

According to the Council, the examination was scheduled to be held at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.

In its public notice, the MSCE stated that despite implementing security measures following irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were allegedly in possession of information related to the TET question paper.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)