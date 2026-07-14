Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage At 38.72%; Mumbai Division Records 33.22%

Maharashtra HSC June 2026 Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) June 2026 examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 38.72% across the state. Alongside the HSC results, the board also announced the SSC supplementary examination results.

Among all divisions, Mumbai registered a pass percentage of 33.22% in the Maharashtra HSC June 2026 results, with 9,875 students clearing the examination out of 29,724 candidates who appeared. A total of 30,336 students had registered for the exam in the division.

Direct Link To Check Gender-wise performance of candidates

Direct Link To Check To Category-wise performance of candidates

Direct Link To Check Overall performance of candidates

Direct Link To Check Branch-wise performance of candidates

Mumbai Division Performance

In the Mumbai division, 17,793 male and 11,931 female candidates appeared for the examination. Of these, 5,660 male students and 4,215 female students passed. The pass percentage stood at 31.81% for males and 35.32% for females, indicating that girls outperformed boys in the division.

Grade-wise, Mumbai recorded 163 students in Distinction, 1,508 in Grade I, 3,402 in Grade II, and 4,802 students secured a Pass grade, taking the total number of successful candidates to 9,875.

Statewide Performance

Statewide, 1,03,642 candidates registered for the HSC June 2026 examination, while 1,02,050 appeared. Of them, 39,518 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 38.72%.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 52.90% (Highest pass percentage)

Latur – 46.53%

Nashik – 42.01%

Amravati – 37.70%

Pune – 36.97%

Nagpur – 36.61%

Kolhapur – 35.22%

Mumbai – 33.22%

Konkan – 20.90% (Lowest pass percentage)

Grade-wise Performance Across Maharashtra

Across the state, 1,186 students secured Distinction, 5,808 obtained Grade I, 9,810 achieved Grade II, while 22,714 candidates passed with a Pass grade, taking the total number of successful candidates to 39,518.

Girls outperform boys across Maharashtra

Girls outperformed boys across Maharashtra in the HSC June 2026 examination. Of the 67,767 male candidates who appeared, 24,472 passed, resulting in a 36.11% pass percentage.

Among 34,283 female candidates, 15,046 cleared the examination, taking the female pass percentage to 43.88% and nearly eight percentage points higher than that of male candidates.

Stream-wise Performance (Overall)

Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 64.95%. Out of 40,033 candidates who appeared, 26,004 passed. The male pass percentage was 62.85%, while the female pass percentage stood at 68.50%.

Technical Science registered an overall pass percentage of 30.49%, with 93 students passing out of 305 candidates who appeared.

Commerce recorded a 22.40% pass percentage. Of the 27,652 candidates who appeared, 6,195 cleared the examination.

Arts recorded an overall pass percentage of 21.40%, with 6,834 students passing out of 31,923 candidates who appeared.

HSC Vocational recorded the lowest pass percentage among the major streams at 18.34%, with 392 candidates passing out of 2,137 students who appeared.

Overall, the Maharashtra HSC June 2026 examination recorded a 38.72% pass percentage, with 39,518 students passing out of 1,02,050 candidates who appeared.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can check their Maharashtra HSC and SSC supplementary results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra Board website at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the SSC Supplementary Result 2026 or HSC Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.