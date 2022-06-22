Ganjbasoda: Free eye check-up camp organised

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 57 patients were examined for cataract and glaucoma at a free eye check-up camp in Hitkarni dharmshala in Ganjbasoda on Sunday.

The camp was organised in collaboration with Sewa Sadan eye hospital Bairagarh.

Out of the 57 patients examined, 16 cataract patients have been selected for operation in the camp. All the facilities including operation, hospital charges, food and even travel expenses will be free for the patients.

After complete check-up including blood pressure and diabetes, 31 patients were provided free medicines whereas 10 patients were advised by Dr Ish Kumar Choubey and Dr Ayush Sharma to wear spectacles for proper vision. Suresh Tanwani, incharge of camp, felicitated doctors and committee members including Kantibhai Shah, Suresh Tanwani, Satyapal Tanwani, Jitendra Dangi (police department) and Hemant Rai (railway) with garland.

Read Also Indore: Over dozen BJP rebels withdraw nominations