e-Paper Get App

Indore: Over dozen BJP rebels withdraw nominations

Nonetheless, Rakesh Goyal, husband of former BJP corporator Manju Goyal, did not withdraw his nomination from Ward No. 54.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
BJP | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP heaved a sigh of relief as over a dozen dissidents withdrew their nominations from nearly 10 wards, including Ward No.s 6, 66, 33, 57, 49, 29, 36 and 50 on Wednesday. The ones who pulled out of elections were former IMC Speaker Ajay Singh Naruka and former MiC member Dilip Sharma.

Nonetheless, Rakesh Goyal, husband of former BJP corporator Manju Goyal, did not withdraw his nomination from Ward No. 54. Similarly, Kamal Yadav, husband of former corporator Vandana Yadav, did not withdraw his nomination from Ward No. 51.

Rebel Mangilal Redwal also did not withdraw his nomination from Ward No. 11.

Meanwhile, the BJP changed the ticket of Ward No. 75 again exactly 35 minutes before the scheduled time on the last day of withdrawal of nominations. Here, instead of the party’s official candidate, Priya Gavlane, the ticket was given to Basant Pargi, husband of former corporator Pushpa Pargi. This change took place when the party had declared all 85 candidates authorised by providing B-forms on Tuesday.

Read Also
Indore: Rain accompanied with gusty winds lash city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Over dozen BJP rebels withdraw nominations

RECENT STORIES

UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful

UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale gets bail arrested over objectionable post case against Sharad Pawar

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale gets bail arrested over objectionable post case against Sharad Pawar

CBI books DHFL in biggest loan fraud case of Rs 34,615 crore

CBI books DHFL in biggest loan fraud case of Rs 34,615 crore

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...

MahaRERA sets up dedicated vertical for stalled projects valued over 78,000 crore that need to be...

MahaRERA sets up dedicated vertical for stalled projects valued over 78,000 crore that need to be...