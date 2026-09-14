Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Union MInister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Welcomes Ganpati Bappa Home In Bhopal, Says 'Today's Youth Keep Traditions Alive' | VIDEO

Union MInister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Welcomes Ganpati Bappa Home, Says Today's Youth Keep Traditions Alive | VIDEO | X / Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, brought Ganpati Bappa home with gaiety and enthusiasm on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A video of the politician sitting beside Bappa’s idol while it was being carried on a vehicle has also surfaced on social media. As the idol neared Chouhan’s residence, the beats of dhol and chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ could be heard prominently.

Watch Chouhan welcoming Bappa home here:

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at his home in Bhopal, extends wishes to people. pic.twitter.com/yS79uD6tRQ — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 14, 2026

The video shows Minister Chouhan and son Kartikey Singh Chouhan taking Bappa’s idol into their home after wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan performs Bappa’s aarti at the entrance.

After installing Bappa’s idol at his residence, Chouhan spoke to the media and said, “Chharon taraf anand, utsah aur bhakti ki leher hai. Ganpati Bappa padhare hain. Wo vighna vinashak hain. Sab par kripa aur aashirvaad ki varsha karein. Sabhi deshvasiyon ko aashirvaad dein. Sabke marg mein aane wali badhaayen vighna vinashak door karein. Sab sukhi ho, sab nirog ho, sabka mangal aur kalyan ho.”

“(There is a wave of joy, enthusiasm and devotion all around. Lord Ganesha has arrived. He is the remover of obstacles. May he shower everyone with his grace and blessings. May he bless all the citizens of the country. May the remover of obstacles clear all hurdles from everyone’s path. May everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous, and may there be welfare and well-being for all).”

सभी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी की अनंत शुभकामनाएँ।।गणपति बप्पा आज घर-घर, गाँव-गाँव, शहर-शहर और हमारे हृदय में विराजेंगे।



देशभर में गणपति बप्पा के लिए पंडाल सजाते, प्रतिमा लाते और भक्ति में डूबे हमारे युवा, किशोर और प्यारे बच्चों देखकर मन श्रद्धा से भर जाता है।



गणपति बप्पा आप… pic.twitter.com/iTRqknHGfX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 14, 2026

‘Yuva aur bacche tyoharon mein aage rehte hain’

Chouhan further added, “Hum isliye bhi khush hain… charon taraf Ganpati Bappa ki dhoom hai. Ye hamari parampara hai, ye hamari sanskriti hai, ye hamare sanskar hain, ki hamare chote chote bacche, hamare naujawan yuva… kitne bhakti bhav se bhare hue hain… Ganesh Utsav ho ya Maiyaa ki aaradhna ho, Kanwar Yatra ho, inmein hamare yuva aur ye bacche hi aage rehte hain.”

“(We are happy because there is a wave of devotion and celebration for Lord Ganesha all around. This is our tradition, our culture and our values, that our young children and youth are filled with such devotion and enthusiasm. Whether it is Ganesh Utsav, worship of the Goddess or the Kanwar Yatra, it is our youth and children who always take the lead in these celebrations).”

Chouhan, also called ‘Mama’ in Madhya Pradesh, has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence each year with immense joy and devotion.