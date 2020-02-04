Gandhi Shilp Bazaar 2020: Replica of Red Fort & dolls made of jute draw visitors’ attention

BHOPAL: A two-foot the Red Fort of made of Bamboo and dolls made of jute are drawing attention of visitors at Gauhar Mahal in the city.

They are part of exhibition-cum-sale Gandhi Shilp Bazaar 2020, organised by Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation, Bhopal and sponsored by commissioner, handicraft, textile, government of India to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The cost of the replica of the Red Fort with Indian tricolour is of Rs 6,000 and its weight is 4kg.

Artisan Tansingh Bamni from Govindpura, Bhopal told Free Press, “I never visited Red Fort in New Delhi. I made it after seeing photograph. It took one month to complete. We use bamboo sourced from Assam to make the Fort.”