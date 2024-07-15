Game-Changer: AI Breakthrough In Homeopathy, Doctor Couple Develops 'Homeo GPT'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a groundbreaking development for homeopathy, a Homeopath doctor couple have developed an innovative AI Tool that is set to transform homeopathy practice. Professor Dr Nisanth Nambison from the Government Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Bhopal, and Dr Smita Nambison from Nambisons Softronix have jointly developed Homeo GPT, an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that offers a robust and reliable resource for diagnosing and treating a wide range of diseases

HomeopXpert a Homeo GPT, a customized version of the widely known GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), has been meticulously trained on an extensive collection of over 120 homeopathic books. The comprehensive training dataset ensures that Homeo GPT is equipped with a profound understanding of homeopathic principles and practices.

As the first application of artificial intelligence in this field, it sets a new standard for integrating AI with medical practices. The success of Homeo GPT underscores the transformative potential of technology in enhancing healthcare outcomes and advancing medical science.

Professor Dr Nisanth Nambison said, 'The introduction of HomeopXpert a Homeo GPT is poised to be a game-changer for homeopathic practitioners, students, and enthusiasts. This AI-powered tool offers a robust and reliable resource for diagnosing and treating a wide range of diseases, including those that are notoriously difficult to manage. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Homeo GPT can provide quick, accurate, and personalized recommendations, thereby enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of homeopathic treatments.'

Prof Dr S Praveen Kumar, former principal, Jaisoorya Government Homoeopathy Medical College, Hyderabad, said, 'It is an excellent, handy tool useful for seniors as well as neophytes. Browsing through the huge text details of more than 3,500 medicines in Homeopathy for selecting the right remedy is a laborious job and this will cut short the time of selecting medicine from hours to seconds, and at the same time result oriented too.'

Earlier, the doctor couple had come up with an ID Card to eradicate sickle cell anemia and Thalassemia from the very root. The project was very successful and the state government had used the ID cards in the tribal belts to eradicate the two diseases.