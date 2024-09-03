 Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%
Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%

Enhanced air connectivity and expanded tourism infrastructure to drive growth.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 39th annual convention, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in collaboration with the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), has sparked optimism for a substantial increase in foreign tourist arrivals in the state. With a record-breaking participation of over 1,200 members, the event is poised to play a pivotal role in boosting foreign tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

IATO Vice President Ravi Gosain highlighted the success of last year’s convention in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), which resulted in a 15-20% rise in foreign tourist numbers in the state. The unprecedented turnout at this year’s convention in Madhya Pradesh suggests that the state could see a 30-40% increase in inbound tourism in the near future.

IATO’s Madhya Pradesh Chairman, Mr. Mahendra Pratap Singh, emphasised that the state's central location and excellent connectivity make it a prime destination for tourists. Madhya Pradesh is home to two international airports in Indore and Bhopal, with additional airports in Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Khajuraho that are well-connected to major cities across the country.

The soon-to-be-inaugurated Rewa and Datia Airport, along with PM Shri Paryatan Air Service connecting key cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Rewa, Singrauli, Khajuraho, and Gwalior, further cements the state’s status as a hub for tourism, commerce, and cultural exchange.

FP Photo

Expansion of Tourism Infrastructure

The continuous development of infrastructure at tourist sites, the introduction of luxury tent cities, and the establishment of new hotels at emerging destinations are all set to enhance the tourism experience. The expansion of air connectivity across Madhya Pradesh is opening new avenues for growth and facilitating easier access to international markets.

Over 350 members of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) have embarked on visits to various tourist destinations across Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, they explored iconic sites such as Chanderi, Ujjain, Indore, Bhimbetka, and Bhojpur. Mr. Mahendra Pratap Singh of IATO emphasised the benefits of the Familiarization (Fam) Trip, highlighting how travel agents and tour operators are gaining firsthand experience of the state's attractions.

The participants have been captivated by Madhya Pradesh's natural beauty, its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and the lush greenery that envelops the region. This immersive experience will enable them to effectively promote the state's rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse wildlife to international tourists through their respective organisations. The positive impressions garnered during the IATO convention and Fam Trips are expected to translate into a significant increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Madhya Pradesh in the near future

