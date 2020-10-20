For people with asthma, bronchitis: Protection from cold is protection from corona, says health experts

With coronavirus still going strong, winters will be harsher for people with conditions like asthma, bronchitis and those prone to cough and cold. Health experts predicting rise in cases in the winter have warned people prone to illness to take extra precautions during pandemic times.

The coronavirus is sparing none, people from all age groups, all strata of society , caste and creed are under threat. But people with comorbidities are more vulnerable and should take all necessary precautions to deal with the deadly virus.

As winters is just round the corner, people with asthma are more skeptical about getting SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19. Patients with moderate-severe asthma could be at greater risk for more severe disease. Medical experts say that asthma may increase the risk of hospitalization for the people infected with Covid-19.

Similarly, people having other respiratory problems like bronchitis, cold and cough may be at higher risk for corona infection. Bhopal gas tragedy survivors, living in Walled City, are already having various respiratory issues and they are more vulnerable to corona in winter. Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, Protection from cold in winter season is the primary thing for the people who have respiratory issues like cold and cough, asthma. They should be more cautious in winter particularly in these pandemic times. People with such conditions are more at risk to contract corona during this season, he added.

Seasonal bronchitis is commonly associated with viral infections, while some of the cases are due to bacteria like mycoplasma and pertussis. Risk factors also include air pollution and tobacco smoke.

Symptoms of seasonal bronchitis are very different from chronic bronchitis. Frequent dry cough, chest discomfort, wheezing, shortness of breath, low-grade fever or no fever indicate that the person is suffering from seasonal bronchitis. Some of the symptoms also include body aches, runny, stuffy nose and sore throat. In healthy children, complications are few whereas in undernourished children, ear infections, sinusitis (infection of the sinuses) and pneumonia are common.