Follow-Up: Three Held For Robbing Madurai-Based Industrialist Of Rs 21 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons who had abducted 39-year-old industrialist from Madurai and robbed him of Rs 21 lakh in Gandhi Nagar were arrested by Bhopal crime branch police on Saturday. One of the accused is a listed criminal, police said.

The accused left victim B Sathish on Indore road from where he reached Indore first, took a flight to Bengaluru and travelled to Madurai where he informed police.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said three accused had planned to flee to Haryana but were apprehended.

After receiving a tip-off, police spotted the car used for committing crime and accused near Mubarakpur junction. Officials reached the spot and arrested Hameed Khan, Saddam Ali and Ram Singh Meena. The car and weapons were seized. Hameed is a listed criminal who has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him.

According to DCP Somwanshi, B Sathish (39) was called to Bhopal by a man based in Haryana to purchase raw material for his company in Madurai. He reached Bhopal on June 23 and was told by the man that he would meet three of his subordinates at Aasaram trijunction of Gandhi Nagar.

He met the trio who were sitting inside the car on the spot. The trio pulled him inside the car, assaulted him and snatched Rs 40,000 from him. They had also been carrying a country-made pistol and threatened to kill him.

The accused then took Sathish to a house in Bhopal, where they forcibly made him transfer Rs 21 lakh to seven bank accounts in transactions. He was then taken to the Indore Road and dropped there by the accused.