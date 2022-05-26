‘Focus on addressing water shortage and checking migration,’ CM to Tikamgarh district administration

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is committed to make permanent solutions to the problems of water and migration by making immediate and long-term plans. Chouhan was reviewing development activities, public welfare schemes and law and order situation in Tikamgarh district at 6.30 am on Thursday.

A permanent solution to the problem of water can be found by raising the ground water level with the implementation of activities being carried out under Amrit Sarovar, Jalabhishek Abhiyan.

By activating women self-help groups in the livelihood mission, connecting them with self-employment will prove to be effective in controlling migration, said CM.

CM reviewed the innovation, drinking water supply status, ration distribution, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, operation of Anganwadis, Amrit Sarovar Yojana and law and order situation in the district.

It was said that water is being provided in urban areas on alternate days in some places and with a gap of two days in some other places. Necessary arrangements for drinking water have been made in rural areas.

He said that the payment to the contractors should be made only after they fill the roads dug for laying the pipeline.

Chouhan expressed displeasure over only 23 per cent work being done in urban housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He congratulated the district officials on the completion of 92% work under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

He directed that MLAs and public representatives should be involved in all government programmes along with the camps being organised to rectify the irregularities in electricity bills.

Information on health and education points was presented in the Aspirational Index in Jatara, Baldevgarh and Palera Aspirational Blocks of the district.

Chouhan had started the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Yojana from Mohangarh in Tikamgarh district. There are more than 10 thousand eligible candidates in the scheme. Adequate land is available in 498 villages of the district.

The chief minister expressed the need of marketing the ginger of Tikamgarh being branded as "Foodies" in "One District-One Product" at the national level. He said that the excellence and quality of brass crafts of Tikamgarh should be exhibited at the national level.