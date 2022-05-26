Bhopal: Online training held for e-content creators

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An online training for e-content creators was held on Thursday to pay special attention to the use of graphics and copyright free images in the presentation of their subject.

Chandan Gupta, Director of Educational Multimedia Research Center of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, said either the content should have original elements or the creator should buy the rights before using copyrighted ones.

Priyanka Onkar, assistant professor of Geology of Government Adarsh ??Girls College, Sheopur, gave information regarding the use of 3D graphics, copyright free images in making attractive video lectures.

Ajit Singh, assistant professor of botany, informed about how the subject can be made fluent using audio-video editing tools.

Rashmi Mishra, Assistant Professor, NITTTR Bhopal, acquainted the trainees with the importance of script in video recording.

Under the National Education Policy-2020, more than 800 e-content modules related to first year undergraduate courses have been created.

In the academic session 2022-23, a new course is also being implemented in the second year of graduation, for which e-content has to be created.

Under the Faculty Development Programme, e-content and video lectures are being prepared according to the new syllabus of 40 major subjects at the undergraduate level from May 23.

About 1,300 subject experts selected from the government colleges of the state are being imparted training for the same in two phases.