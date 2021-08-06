Flood fury in Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-Chambal divisions hit hard; villagers suffer food grain, cattle loss; 12 persons died so far

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of families have been ruined by the floods in the Gwalior-Chambal region and the situation has become very dire due to floods.
The Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north MP have been hit hard by rains over the last few days. At least 12 persons have died so far, according to state officials.
More than 50 villages in the Bhitarwar assembly constituency of Gwalior district alone are under the grip of floods.
A team of Free Fress first reached Sila village of Bhitarwar assembly constituency to know the condition of the flood victims. This village is completely drowned in flood water.
Flood water receded in houses, damaging thousands of food grains stored in the houses. They are neither edible nor can they be fed to animals. Many suffered cattle-loss too. The villagers are now finding it hard to earn bread for one time.
"Everything has been ruined in the flood fury. We are bound to leave the village," added the villagers.
The villagers are now seeking help from the district administration and the government for their survival.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Dabra and Bhitarwar assembly constituencies and took stock of the situation arising out of the floods. He assured the villagers of all sort of help.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre's help to rescue around 50 persons stuck in a flooded area in Ashok Nagar district.
Army and National Disaster Response Force teams were needed to evacuate the stranded persons as Air Force helicopters were unable to fly due to inclement weather, he told Shah, the chief minister's office said.
Following his conversation with the Union home minister, teams of NDRF and Army have been rushed to the spot, it added.
