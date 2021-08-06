Flood fury in Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-Chambal divisions hit hard; villagers suffer food grain, cattle loss; 12 persons died so far

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of families have been ruined by the floods in the Gwalior-Chambal region and the situation has become very dire due to floods.

The Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north MP have been hit hard by rains over the last few days. At least 12 persons have died so far, according to state officials.

More than 50 villages in the Bhitarwar assembly constituency of Gwalior district alone are under the grip of floods.

A team of Free Fress first reached Sila village of Bhitarwar assembly constituency to know the condition of the flood victims. This village is completely drowned in flood water.

Flood water receded in houses, damaging thousands of food grains stored in the houses. They are neither edible nor can they be fed to animals. Many suffered cattle-loss too. The villagers are now finding it hard to earn bread for one time.