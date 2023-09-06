Filthy Loos, Dry Taps Plague Month-Old Van Bhawan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lack of hygiene, sanitation, irregular water supply, poor internet connectivity and telecommunications services are some of the ills plaguing the Van Bhavan, inaugurated just a month ago.

A video has gone viral on social media platform exposing the poor sanitation, dirty washrooms, dry taps and unhygienic conditions prevailing at newly constructed building. Insiders claimed that internet and telecommunication services were also pathetic at the facility.

Van Bhawan, spread on sprawling 2 lakh square feet area, was inaugurated on August 8 at Link Road No-2. The Bhawan constructed at cost of Rs 184 crore has five blocks of four- storey each.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) is responsible for the maintenance of the building and ensuring proper facilities there, however, the corporation authorities claimed that since the entire building has been handed over to forest department so now they have to manage the show.

“MPT has handed over the entire building to forest department so now the onus of maintenance lies on forest department and MPT has nothing to do with it,” said Rajiv Shrivastava, MPT’s project in-charge.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

Principal Chief Conservation of Forests (PCCF) Asheem Shrivastava, however, the process of shifting the offices is underway and soo the things would be streamlined.

“Shifting of offices is still going on at all the five blocks of Van Bhavan. The house is being put in order. We, including MPT, are dealing with all issues. All issues have been brought to the notices of the authorities concerned and they are being redresses,” said the official.

HU Khan, the coordination head, said, “MPT looks after the maintenance, while sanitation is handled by us. We have handed over the services to company handling sanitation services at Satpura Bhavan. The company staffers do all the cleaning work before 10am.

The officers arrive post 10am and so the sanitation staff find the chambers of the officials closed. However, now the sanitation employees have been engaged for the entire day. As far as water supply is concerned, we are looking into the matter and it will be sorted soon.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)