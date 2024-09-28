Farmers In MP Face Fertilizer Crisis: DAP Shortage Sparks Black Market Sales & Rising Prices

Representative image | Photo: Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the wheat sowing season, the ‘low availability’ of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), an essential fertilizer for rabi crops, has left the farmers worried in Madhya Pradesh. Grappling with severe shortage of DAP, the farmers have been forced to buy the fertilizer from black market at much higher price or go for some other supplements. DAP fertilizer is black-marketed and available at Rs 1900 per pkt(50 kg), while its MRP is Rs 1300, the farmers union claimed.

They further said that against the demand of 8 lakh Metric tonnes (MT), merely 1.25 lakh MT is available in the state and because of the short supply, the fertilizer is being black-marketed. In absence of the DAP, the government is supplying NKP which is substandard and not effective, the union leaders claimed.

Following shortage of DAP, the agriculture department has ensured supply of NKP (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) for nitrogen and phosphorus which are the main ingredient in DAP. The department has attributed the shortage of DAP fertilizer to a drop in imports. Joint director BL Bilaya said, “ DAP is imported and because of less production, we got less of it and so are trying to provide other supplements of Nitrogen and phosphorus which are main ingredients of DAP.”

DAP is largely an import-oriented farm product supplied to the states by the central government. This farm nutrient is used during the sowing of wheat, potatoes and mustard. The farmers warned that any delay in the supply of DAP fertilizer could severely impact wheat sowing, which is set to begin in October, following the potato planting.

Kedar Sirohi, president Samyukta Kisan Morcha

“Government is supplying NKP fertilizers as a supplement but it is substandard and not so effective. While DAP is available in black market for Rs 19000 per 50 kg, while the MRP is Rs 1300.”

Kamal Singh Anjana, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

“We will soon call on CM Mohan Yadav over shortage of fertilizer in the state. Farmers are protesting at the local level at various places. There is a need of 8 Lakh MT while only 1.25 lakh MT is available.”