 FACT CHECK: Viral Video Showing Assault On Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui In Jabalpur Is Fake
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFACT CHECK: Viral Video Showing Assault On Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui In Jabalpur Is Fake

FACT CHECK: Viral Video Showing Assault On Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui In Jabalpur Is Fake

The police have urged the public not to propagate unverified information and cautioned against the spread of false narratives.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video widely circulating on social media alleging assault on comedian Munawar Faruqui in Jabalpur has been proved false by police authorities on Tuesday. The video purportedly showed Faruqui being beaten at a restaurant in Jabalpur after making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. However, police officials have clarified that the video is misleading, and no such incident occurred in Jabalpur.

Read Also
Bhopal Weather Turns Bad As Gusty Winds @70Km/Hr, Heavy Rains Lash City; Scindia’s Flight Returns...
article-image

ASP Suryakant Sharma emphasized that there is no record of any assault on Munawar Faruqui in Jabalpur. The police have urged the public not to propagate unverified information and cautioned against the spread of false narratives. Sharing such misleading content is a punishable offense, and authorities are considering action against those responsible for spreading fake videos.

Read Also
Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Among 6 Trains Cancelled From Feb 26 To March 10; Check Full List
article-image

The incident sheds light on the prevalence of misinformation on social media platforms and underscores the importance of verifying information before sharing it online. In this case, the viral video falsely portrayed an incident that never took place, causing unnecessary panic and unrest among the public.

Authorities are working to address the issue and maintain the integrity of information circulating on social media platforms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FACT CHECK: Viral Video Showing Assault On Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui In Jabalpur Is Fake

FACT CHECK: Viral Video Showing Assault On Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui In Jabalpur Is Fake

Bhopal Weather Turns Bad As Gusty Winds @70Km/Hr, Heavy Rains Lash City; Scindia’s Flight Returns...

Bhopal Weather Turns Bad As Gusty Winds @70Km/Hr, Heavy Rains Lash City; Scindia’s Flight Returns...

IndiGo To Resume Bhopal to Lucknow Flight From March 31

IndiGo To Resume Bhopal to Lucknow Flight From March 31

Bhopal High-Profile Rape: Biz-Woman & Daughter Raped By Singer-Social Media Friend In Kolar

Bhopal High-Profile Rape: Biz-Woman & Daughter Raped By Singer-Social Media Friend In Kolar

MP Cabinet Meet: Aid For Crop Damaged By Rain, 20-Seater Planes At Tourist Places & E-Buses Likely...

MP Cabinet Meet: Aid For Crop Damaged By Rain, 20-Seater Planes At Tourist Places & E-Buses Likely...