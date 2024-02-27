FACT CHECK: Viral Video Showing Assault On Big Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui In Jabalpur Is Fake

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video widely circulating on social media alleging assault on comedian Munawar Faruqui in Jabalpur has been proved false by police authorities on Tuesday. The video purportedly showed Faruqui being beaten at a restaurant in Jabalpur after making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. However, police officials have clarified that the video is misleading, and no such incident occurred in Jabalpur.

Munnawar is beaten by mob in Jabalpur,

Real 😲?pic.twitter.com/s76zjPWjTs — Rav𝙔 (@imRavY_) February 26, 2024

ASP Suryakant Sharma emphasized that there is no record of any assault on Munawar Faruqui in Jabalpur. The police have urged the public not to propagate unverified information and cautioned against the spread of false narratives. Sharing such misleading content is a punishable offense, and authorities are considering action against those responsible for spreading fake videos.

Munawar Faruqui was beaten by someone in Jabalpur. pic.twitter.com/S1IxGAWf4u — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@trollpakistanii) February 26, 2024

The incident sheds light on the prevalence of misinformation on social media platforms and underscores the importance of verifying information before sharing it online. In this case, the viral video falsely portrayed an incident that never took place, causing unnecessary panic and unrest among the public.

Authorities are working to address the issue and maintain the integrity of information circulating on social media platforms.