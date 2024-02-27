 Bhopal Weather Turns Bad As Gusty Winds @70Km/Hr, Heavy Rains Lash City; Scindia’s Flight Returns To Delhi
Bhopal Weather Turns Bad As Gusty Winds @70Km/Hr, Heavy Rains Lash City; Scindia’s Flight Returns To Delhi

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and winds speeding at a speed of 50-70 km/h are likely over Sagar, Damoh, Mandla, Chhindwara (Pench), Dindori, Singrauli, and Badwani (Bawangaja).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gusty-dusty wind at a rate of 65-70 km/h lashed Bhopal followed by light rain on Tuesday evening. It led to load shedding in many colonies in the state capital.

According to the meteorological department, a hailstorm with lightning and strong winds at a speed of 70-90 km/h is likely to continue over Bhopal (Bairagarh airport), Sehore, Shajapur, Vidisha (Udayagiri), Raisen (Sanchi), Bhimbetka, Khargone (Maheshwar), Jabalpur (Bhedaghat), Sidhi (Sanjay Dubri National Park), Shahdol (Bansagar Dam), Anuppur (Amarkantak), and Umaria (Bandhavgarh).

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and winds speeding at a speed of 50-70 km/h are likely over Sagar, Damoh, Mandla, Chhindwara (Pench), Dindori, Singrauli, and Badwani (Bawangaja).

Light thunderstorms with lightning are expected over Betul, South Rajgarh, Agar, Dewas, Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar), Indore Airport, Harda, Khandwa (Omkareshwar), Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Balaghat, Katni, North Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, North Satna (Chitrakoot), Mauganj, Seoni, and Maihar.

article-image

Flight unable to land due to bad weather

Jyotiraditya Scindia's flight was unable to land in Bhopal due to the weather and had to return back to Delhi, informed, Ramji Avasthi, airport director. Scindia left at 3 pm from Delhi airport which had to reach Bhopal at 4:10 pm.

article-image

Notably, the weather changes have caused significant damage to crops in Madhya Pradesh. On Monday night, strong winds and hail accompanied by rain flattened wheat, chickpea, and mustard crops in fields.

Hailstones fell in Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh, Betul, Chhatarpur, and Niwadi districts. Some districts saw harvested crops submerged in water, raising concerns of grain spoilage.

In Chhindwara, 1.5 inches of rain fell overnight. There was also rain in Pachmarhi and Shivpuri. Hail in Khajuraho has damaged crops, prompting surveys by the administration in Betul.

Similar weather is expected to continue until February 29 in the state. Alerts for hail and rain have been issued for the next 24 hours in 34 districts.

