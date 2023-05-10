Explain legality of 91 doctors’ appointment: HC to AIIMS

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has directed AIIMS, Bhopal, director to file affidavit or appear in person to explain the legality with regard to appointment of 91 doctors.

Justice Vivek Agrawal has asked AIIMS director to explain criterion of selection. Advocate Narinderpal Singh Ruprah appeared for the petitioner. It was a petition for a writ of quo warranto.

The allegation of petitioner is that AIIMS Bhopal issued an advertisement for appointment of 33 professors, 19 additional professors and 39 associate professors on July 4, 2020.

Thereafter, on November 17, 2020, the criterion for selection was published showing Teaching/Research Experience - 5 marks, Publication - 5 marks, Research Grants - 5 marks, interview - 35 marks, Total - 40 marks.

The selection process followed the aforesaid criterion. A day before the result was declared, the criterion was changed and the evaluation sheet showed that the maximum marks will be 35 and that too for the interview. It meant that the marks provided for teaching experience, publications and research grants were deleted.

Being prima facie convinced by the arguments of advocate Ruprah, the High Court asked AIIMS director to appear in person before the court or to file personal affidavit to explain how it was done on June 23, 2023. The respondents include Union Governmet through Secretary, MOHFW, AIIMS authorities.

‘Centre will respond’

AIIMS director Dr Ajai Singh said, “It is case of 2020-21. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is the respondent. We have nothing to do in it. The ministry will reply. We will follow court’s directive.”