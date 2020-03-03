Ensure medical checkups of people coming from abroad: MP Chief Secretary to collectors

BHOPAL: Chief Secretary SR Mohanty instructed collectors to ensure medical checkups of the people coming from foreign countries specially from China.

He was addressing the collectors in video conferencing held to review the preparations pertaining to coronavirus scare in the state on Tuesday.

Collectors have been instructed to constitute a team of doctors for it. A toll free helpline number—104 is already in place for people who need medical help.

Principal secretary (Health) Pallavi Jain gave tips for preventive measures. She said that there is arrangement for medical checkup at airports.

She also said that there is high alert in the state. People coming from other parts of China have been put in isolation at home and so far 420 passengers have been identified and 68 of them are under scanner.

ACs panchayat and rural development, PS PHE, PS WCD, PS school education, PS public relations, divisional commissioner, IG (police), collectors in districts, officials of civic bodies attended the meeting.