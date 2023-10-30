Election Effect: Liquor Sales On MRP, Instead Of MSP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The liquor traders in several parts of the state have started selling the liquor at the maximum retail price (MRP). The development took place after the model code of conduct had been enforced in the state. It is claimed that earlier the liquor was sold at the minimum support price (MSP), which is almost 10 to 15 per cent less than the MRP.

As the elections are declared and the polling will take place on November 17, every businessman is trying to earn a little more money from the election festival. As part of this, in Bhopal and other parts of the state, the liquor traders have started selling the liquor on the MRP.

According to official sources, the traders are permitted to sell their products in between the range of MSP and MRP never crossing the lines of set sale procedure.

Sources claimed that sensing the change in government in the state, the liquor traders have organised a meeting to discuss the issue of MRP.

“On selling the items on MSP did not give returns to the traders and selling the product on MRP gives profit to them,” said one of the liquor traders. Now the traders have started earning money or the profit on selling the items on MRP because they have to ‘welcome the new government’ in December.

According to the excise department officials, in the financial year 2021-22, the government earned a revenue of Rs 8,569.55 crore while in the year 2022-2023, the revenue of the government increased to Rs 11,925.13 crore.

At present, there are a total of 3,605 composite liquor shops in the state which sell country-made liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor and beer. Earlier there were 2,541 country-made liquor shops and 1,064 Indian-made foreign liquor shops.

The district control room officer RK Jain said that in Bhopal city as many as 55 liquor traders are present. These traders are free to sell the product between MSP and MRP, but not less than MSP and not more than MRP. The department will take action if anyone tries to cross the lines. He added that there is no violation of law in selling the product on MRP.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)