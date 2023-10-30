Bhopal: Married Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Dowry Harassment By Husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old married woman residing in Nishatpura locality of Bhopal committed suicide at her home on Sunday, police said. The police said that they had not recovered any suicide note from the spot. Meanwhile, the woman’s kin have alleged that she ended her life due to dowry harassment by her husband. Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Sabita Meena. She was a BCom graduate and used to work as a domestic help at other houses. She had got married in 2016, to a man named Dharam Meena.

On Sunday noon, Sabita was talking to her younger sister Pooja and abruptly disconnected the call. When Pooja tried calling her up, she did not respond to the call. When she did not respond for a long time, Pooja narrated the incident to brother Sonu, who went to Sabita’s house to check in on her. He found her hanging to the ceiling of her house, while no one else was at home. He rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Sabita’s father Kishan Lal alleged that after the marriage, Dharam often used to assault Sabita physically, owing to dowry demands. Amidst the allegations, Sabita’s brother Sonu told the cops that Dharam was perfidious too, and never accepted Sabita as his wife. He added that Dharam even used to talk to other women. Police said they are conducting a detailed probe into the case.

