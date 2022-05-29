Dry spell to prevail in Madhya Pradesh, monsoon to reach state by June 15

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 degree Celsius and minimum of 28.0 degree Celsius. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Dry spell will continue to prevail in Madhya Pradesh and monsoon is expected to reach the State by June 15, according to Meteorological department officials. Mercury hovered around 43 degree Celsius in the state.

Senior officer of Meteorological department PK Shah said, “ monsoon has reached Kerala but it is expected to reach Madhya Pradesh by June 15. Dry spell is likely to prevail in the state for some more days, however, there is no sign of heat wave return in MP.” Parts of North and East Madhya Pradesh experienced scattered rain during last week.

Temperature is expected to increase but heat wave is unlikely to make a comeback over Madhya Pradesh. Reason for abatement of the heat wave can be attributed to the scattered rain, thundershowers, dust storms and isolated hailstorm activities over parts of Madhya Pradesh and nearby states.

At the temperature front, Nowgong recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature rose by 5 degree Celsius to 28.5 degree Celsius. Khajuraho recorded a maximum temperature of 43.0 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius after a rise of 5.4 degree Celsius.

