 Doubt Over Future Role Of Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Loyalists In MP Politics, Says Congress's Jaivardhan Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDoubt Over Future Role Of Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Loyalists In MP Politics, Says Congress's Jaivardhan Singh

Doubt Over Future Role Of Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Loyalists In MP Politics, Says Congress's Jaivardhan Singh

The Kamal Nath-led government in the state collapsed in March 2020 after 22 Congress MLAs, who were Scindia loyalists, resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh on Wednesday hit out at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that the future role of the latter, who quit the grand old party three years ago and joined the BJP, is doubtful in his home state in Madhya Pradesh.

He said it was also doubtful whether Scindia loyalists, who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with him in 2020, would be fielded by the ruling saffron party in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state due later this year.

The Kamal Nath-led government in the state collapsed in March 2020 after 22 Congress MLAs, who were Scindia loyalists, resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP. Following this rebellion, the saffron party returned to power under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Nath government was in power only for 15 months.

Read Also
Yoga Day 2023: Indore Mayor, Culture Minister Performs Yoga In The Programmes Held In The City
article-image

Jaivardhan, son of Congress's Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh

Jaivardhan, who was a cabinet minister in the previous Nath-led government, is the son of Congress's Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh.

Talking to reporters in Indore, Jaivardhan said that Scindia, who was defeated by the BJP from his traditional Guna seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, quit the Congress and joined the saffron party.

"Scindia is now a minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre and a member of the Rajya Sabha. There is always a doubt on his future role in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Jaivardhan said Scindia's priority would be to ensure that his supporters, who became MLAs and ministers after quitting the Congress, get the BJP's ticket again in the upcoming state elections.

Since the BJP always makes "a lot of changes", it is also doubtful whether Scindia loyalists will be able to get the party's ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls, he added.

Jaivardhan dismissed speculation that his father Digvijaya Singh always tried to suppress Scindia's voice when the latter was in the Congress so that he could push his own son (Jaivardhan) ahead in state politics.

Read Also
Yoga Day 2023: Indore Central Jail Inmates Perform Yoga With MP Shankar Lalwani On International...
article-image

Is Scindia so weak that I can suppress his voice?

"Is Scindia so weak that I can suppress his voice? He has been a big leader of the Congress. He has also been a minister in the (Congress-led) United Progressive Alliance government. When Scindia was in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi used to name Scindia after Kamal Nath in every meeting of the party," he said.

Asked about Scindia's decision to quit the Congress and join the BJP, Jaivardhan said Scindia was given full respect when he was in the Congress, but it seems that he could not tolerate his defeat from the Guna seat in the last Lok Sabha elections and therefore joined the BJP. PTI HWP MAS NP

Read Also
Watch: Passengers perform Yoga On Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Doubt Over Future Role Of Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Loyalists In MP Politics, Says Congress's...

Doubt Over Future Role Of Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Loyalists In MP Politics, Says Congress's...

Bhopal: Cops Raid Gambling Den In Shahjahanabad, Arrest 12

Bhopal: Cops Raid Gambling Den In Shahjahanabad, Arrest 12

MP: Amit Shah to launch Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat

MP: Amit Shah to launch Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: No one can pressurise me for tickets, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: No one can pressurise me for tickets, says Kamal Nath

MP Shocker: Fake Doctor Working At Govt Hospital Revealed To Be Drug Peddler, Arrested Along With...

MP Shocker: Fake Doctor Working At Govt Hospital Revealed To Be Drug Peddler, Arrested Along With...