Doctors in Madhya Pradesh feel consent for Covaxin shot will create doubts in minds of beneficiaries

BHOPAL: The issue of consent before vaccination in case of Covaxin as its Phase-3 trial continues will create doubts in the minds of beneficiaries making the situation more complicated in Madhya Pradesh. This confusion will definitely have an adverse impact on the ongoing vaccination programme in the state. This was the view of doctors in Madhya Pradesh.
In the case of Covishield, there is no need for any consent from beneficiaries, while, in the case of Covaxin, beneficiaries will have to give their consent before vaccination. Both vaccines will be available from Monday at all the session sites for vaccination. There are still around 3.75 lakh health workers who remain to be vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh.
Serum Institute-Oxford-AstraZeneca, which has developed Covishield, has submitted Phase 1 and 2 trial data from India and Phase 3 trial data from other countries. Bharat Biotech, which developed Covaxin, has conducted Phase 1 and 2 trials, proving that it is safe and produces strong antibody reactions in the body. Phase 3 trials are in an advanced stage and the preliminary efficacy data — the purpose of the Phase 3 trials — is currently awaited.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, Pune, had developed the basic inactivated virus for Covaxin and given it to Bharat Biotech for further vaccine development.
According to officials of the National Health Mission (NHM), definitely, such a clause making consent forms mandatory for beneficiaries will create doubts in the minds of beneficiaries who are already hesitant to be vaccinated. It will have an adverse impact on the ongoing vaccination drive in the state.
'Making a hard task harder’
"It’s true that the issue of consent will create doubts in the minds of beneficiaries about vaccination. Already, the authorities are working hard to pursue beneficiaries for the vaccination," Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital, said.
‘Smooth going so far’
"It was smooth going with Covishield vaccines, but, now, the consent issue has created doubts in the minds of health workers as it’s directly related to the credibility of the vaccines," remarked Dr Arvind Mina, president, JUDA.
‘No question of persuasion’
"As trials are still incomplete, there’s a need for consent with Covaxin. Ultimately, the beneficiaries won’t give consent to Covaxin at the session sites. No one will force beneficiaries for consent at these sites," said Dr Lalit Shrivastava, ex-president, Indian Medical Association.
