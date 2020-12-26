Madhya Pradesh: Administering of second Covaxin dose to 1,700 volunteers begins in Bhopal

BHOPAL: People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre on Saturday began administering second dose of Covaxin, which was successfully given to 1,700 volunteers in first phase. Second phase will be faster than first one as volunteers have already given consent. Still, it will take one-and-a-half hours while first phase took almost three hours.
People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre dean Dr Anil Dixit said second dose of Covaxin will be administered to 1,700 volunteers who received the first dose. Twenty two volunteers were given second dose on first day.
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has developed the country's indigenous corona virus vaccine in association with Indian Council of Medical Research. The first dose of Covaxin was administered successfully to all the volunteers and there was no report of any reaction or health problem faced by them.
According to doctors, the antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after specific number of days pass after the second dose is taken. Since this is a two-dose vaccine, Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious based on a two-dose schedule, given in 28 days apart.
