Madhya Pradesh: Administering of second Covaxin dose to 1,700 volunteers begins in Bhopal

BHOPAL: People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre on Saturday began administering second dose of Covaxin, which was successfully given to 1,700 volunteers in first phase. Second phase will be faster than first one as volunteers have already given consent. Still, it will take one-and-a-half hours while first phase took almost three hours.

People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre dean Dr Anil Dixit said second dose of Covaxin will be administered to 1,700 volunteers who received the first dose. Twenty two volunteers were given second dose on first day.