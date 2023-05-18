Digvijaya Singh should take lessons from his younger brother Lakshman Singh: Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday took a jibe at the former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and said that he should get some guidance from his younger brother Lakshman Singh.

Mishra made the remark while reacting to a recent tweet of Singh's younger brother and Congress MLA Lakshman Singh about Hindus.

On May 17, MLA Singh tweeted in Hindi, "Hindus are repeatedly called 'violent'. Had it been so, India would not have been a slave for 450 years. Ants and bees also bite for protection. So are they violent?" Reacting to this tweet, Narottam Mishra told reporters, "Lakshman Singh should explain to his elder brother Digvijaya Singh, who sometimes talks about Sanatan Dharma, sometimes Hindu and Hindutva. Digvijaya Singh should visit his younger brother's place for some time, give him some blessing, and take some guidance from him." "Lakshman Singh wrote that if Hindus were violent, then India would not have remained a slave for 450 years. I believe Digvijaya Singh should learn from Lakshman Singh," Mishra added.

The home minister further said, "You (Digvijaya Singh) call Bhagwa a terrorism, you turn Hindus towards terrorism but never speak on Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT). You don't speak anything about Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen-Bangladesh (JMB) but definitely speak against the Army." Meanwhile, the State home minister said that he has ordered the suspension of an official who is alleged to have links with the contractual engineer Hema Meena against whom Lokayukta has initiated action in connection with disproportionate assets.

"Lokayukta Police have taken action against Hema Meena. In this case, the name of project engineer Janardan has also come to light and serious complaints have been received against him. Therefore, I am ordering officials for his suspension," he added.

Also in connection with the religious conversion angle that emerged during interrogation of the radical arrested members of the Islamist outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), Mishra said the name of one professor Kamal has came to light in the matter.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the whole matter. They are probing what the relations with Islamic preacher Zakir Naik were, how they work, where were their network, what were the sources of income, all these topics were being investigated," the minister said.