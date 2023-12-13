Dereliction Of Duty: Services Of 18 Outsourced Meter Readers Terminated |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Services of 18 out sourced electric meter readers have been terminated, while salaries of 127 deducted over dereliction of duty.

Besides, warnings have been issued to 78 meter readers. An employee posted at Rajgarh, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Narmadapura, Datia, Shivpuri and Betul have been terminated, while six employees in Bhopal and 5 in Gwalior faced similar action.

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company limited (MPMKVVCL) Managing director (MD) Ganesh Shankar Mishra directed the field officers and employees to carry out meter reading with accuracy and ensure that bills are issued on the basis of meter reading only.

Mishra also directed the officials to monitor the work of the meter readers through Nishtha App and those found negligent in their duties should be removed from service.

Photo meter reading is being done through the Nishtha app. Under this process there is no human intervention at all and a photo of the reading recorded in the meter is taken and uploaded on the system.

CLP Meet Tomorrow To Elect LoP

The Congress has called its legislature party meeting on Thursday to elect the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said the party officials here on Tuesday.

State in-charge Rajiv Singh said that the meeting has been called of all the elected members of the Congress at the PCC office at 11 am. AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, chairman of scrutiny committee Bhanwar Jitendra Singh will address the elected candidates including former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The names of Ajay Singh, Bala Bachchan, Ram Niwas Rawat, Sachin Yadav and few more are the front runners for the LoP post. Former LoP Dr Govind Singh lost the election.

Ajay Singh had already served on the post and sources claimed that he is not in the race for it this time. In the last month's assembly elections, the BJP won 163 of the 230 assembly seats in the state, relegating the Congress to a distant second at 66.

Bhopal: Shivraj, Yadav Inspect Preparations For Swearing-In

Acting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State president VD Sharma and CM-designate Mohan Yadav visited Motilal Nehru stadium and took stock of the preparations being made for the oath ceremony of new CM and two deputy CMs on Tuesday evening.

Interacting with media persons, Chouhan said Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and chief ministers of other states will be attending the ceremony.

He further said that since he was acting CM, it was his responsibility to ensure that everything was in order for the scheduled other-taking ceremony. Chouhan, however, refused to reply to any queries on his future political career.