Datia Bypolls: 'BJP Follows Use & Throw Principle,' Says Congress' Pramod Tiwari After Party Denies Ticket To Narottam Mishra -- VIDEO

Datia Bypolls: 'BJP Follows Use & Throw Principle,' Says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari After Party Denies Ticket To Narottam Mishra -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's decision to give Datia Bypolls ticket to Ashutosh Tiwari instead of much anticipated Narottam Mishra has stirred the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of 'use and throw policy'.

Tiwari said, “BJP operates on the principle of ‘use and throw’. It does not want any leader to grow so influential that they could one day become a challenge to the party itself. Narottam Mishra served as the Home Minister and has been associated with the BJP for a long time. His political stature has grown considerably.”

VIDEO | Datia, Madhya Pradesh: As supporters of senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra stage protest at party office amid heavy police deployment, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari says, "BJP operates on the principle of 'use and throw.' It does not want any leader to grow so influential… pic.twitter.com/pfyrDoGGES — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2026

Narottam Mishra supports BJP’s decision

On the other hand, Narottam Mishra supported the party’s decision.

Speaking to the media, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said, “Maine kal bhi vistar se kaha tha, mai aaj bhi vistar se keh raha hoon... Ye party ka nirnaya hai....” (I explained it yesterday and I am explaining this as well... This is the party’s decision.)

Reacting to the violent protest and road blockade, Mishra said, “I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions. Views should be expressed through the party forum in an appropriate manner. They should not be conveyed in this fashion.”

#WATCH | SP Datia Mayur Khandelwal says, "More than 3000 hooligans attempted to vitiate the atmosphere in Datia city yesterday. They attempted to shut down markets. They have been sitting here since 6 pm yesterday for 'chakka jaam'. Collector and I spoke to them again and again… https://t.co/35H8PclIWZ pic.twitter.com/Cz6eGQPHWZ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 11, 2026

Eight policemen injured

Eight police personnel, including the SP and SDOP, were injured after BJP workers protesting the party’s decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari instead of Narottam Mishra for the Datia Assembly bypoll clashed with police and pelted stones.

The protest disrupted traffic on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway, causing a 15-20 km jam.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and restored traffic movement. Several vehicles were damaged in the violence.

Resentment over Mishra being denied a ticket has also led to resignations by some local BJP office-bearers.

The bypoll is scheduled to be held on July 30.