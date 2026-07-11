Narottam Mishra 'Loses' Even Before Poll, Ashutosh Tiwari Gets Ticket |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has taken all political parties by surprise, giving a ticket to former organisational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari instead of Narottam Mishra for the Datia assembly by-poll, but the decision set off protests in Datia on Friday.

Thousands of supporters of Mishra staged a protest in Datia after the party denied him a ticket.

BJP workers, including women, gathered outside the district party office and blocked the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, causing a traffic gridlock.

Traders also put up their shutters and warned of intensifying protest, including the holding of demonstrations in Bhopal.

They said the candidate the BJP fielded was unfamiliar to locals.

On the other hand, Tiwari, a choice of the RSS, was the party's organisational secretary in the Bhopal division.

When the date for the Datia by-election was announced, everyone was sure that Mishra would get a ticket, and he began electioneering in the constituency.

Mishra was holding meetings at different places, and his supporters also swung into action.

Mishra bought a nomination form for contesting the election. He lost the Vidhan Sabha election in 2023 to Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti.

Before 2023, Mishra won assembly elections from Datia in 2008, 2013, and 2018. The by-election is taking place after Bharti received three years' punishment and lost assembly membership.

After the ruling party denied a ticket to Narottam, the Datia by-election has become more interesting than it has been.

Mishra has been the sole leader of Datia for 18 years, so by giving a ticket to another leader for the by-election, the BJP has taken a major decision.

According to sources, RSS leaders were against giving a ticket to Mishra. His defeat in the previous election is considered another reason for not getting a ticket.

Tiwari reaches the BJP office, says Narottam is guardian

After being declared the BJP candidate from Datia, Ashutosh Tiwari reached the BJP office.

Tiwari said, ''Narottam Mishra is a senior leader of the party and my guardian.'' He also expressed gratitude to the party leaders.

Resignations, protests rock BJP in Datia

Protests intensified in Datia after Ashutosh Tiwari was named the BJP candidate. BJP district president Raghuveer Singh Kushwaha, along with several party office-bearers, has submitted their resignations in protest.

All the BJP councillors in the district have also resigned from their posts.Women supporters lay down on the road in protest, while party workers raised slogans against Tiwari.

The agitation has also spread to Dabra in Gwalior, where Mishra’s supporters staged demonstrations.

Protesters blocked the highway at Haripur, leading to long traffic jams on both sides of the road.

Supporters continued to raise slogans against the BJP leadership, demanding that Narottam Mishra be declared the party’s candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election.