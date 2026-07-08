Bhopal Residents Alarmed As Stray Dog Packs Grow; 80–90 Bite Cases Reported Every Week | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reports of thousands of additional stray dogs in the state capital over the past six months have sparked concern, with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials suspecting either fresh additions to the stray population or migration from the city's outskirts in search of food.

However, veterinary experts maintain that the apparent surge is largely seasonal, with dogs forming larger packs during the mating season.

The situation is particularly alarming in Aishbagh, Ashoka Garden and Char Imli, where residents say packs of 20-25 stray dogs have made several lanes unsafe.

Children have stopped playing outdoors, people avoid walking after dark, and school staff reportedly carry sticks to protect students from dogs chasing pedestrians in areas including Indira Colony, Jain Colony, Roshan Bagh, Madina Market and Aishbagh Main Road.

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, the BMC's dog-catching teams remove only a few animals, which either return after being released or are replaced by other strays.

They have demanded intensive sterilisation drives and a long-term management plan.

80-90 dog bite cases reported every week

Official estimates put Bhopal's stray dog population at around 1.20 lakh, with 80-90 dog bite cases reported every week.

The BMC has spent Rs 8.56 crore over the past five years on sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, covering 81,207 dogs.

The city has three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres at Arvalia, Adampur Chhawani and Kajlikheda, but they currently sterilise only 20-25 dogs a day.

Experts dispute claims of population surge

Speaking to Free Press, ABC Centre state coordinator Dr P P Singh rejected claims of a sudden rise in the stray dog population.

He said dogs that usually remain scattered across different localities gather in larger groups during the mating season and while searching for food, creating the impression of a population explosion.

Singh added that new shelter homes and additional ABC centres are under development and are expected to improve the situation within the next five to six months.

He said the issue is also scheduled to come up before the Supreme Court on Aug 7, following which further directions on stray dog management are expected.