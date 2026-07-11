Datia Bypolls: 'Don't Pour Petrol Or Kerosene,' Narottam Mishra Appeals Supporters To Maintain Calm After BJP Announces Ashutosh Tiwari's Candidature | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior party leader Narottam Mishra appealed his supporters and party workers to maintain calm, a day after the BJP denied him ticket for the upcoming Datia assembly bypoll.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mishra said he accepted the party's decision and urged BJP workers not to take any extreme steps in protest.

"This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such activities," he said.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Dabra, Gwalior (MP) | On being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly bypoll by the party, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "... This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or… https://t.co/BcL3z6vT6c pic.twitter.com/p0XKpxI6sa — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

Mishra also said that if party members have any concerns, they should raise them through the party's internal platform instead of protesting publicly.

"Within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. They are not conveyed in this fashion," he added.

Dabra, Madhya Pradesh: On being denied a ticket for the Datia bypoll, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions.… pic.twitter.com/sWEw6d02nb — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

His statement came after videos surfaced on social media showing some supporters reportedly expressing anger over the party's decision not to field him in the upcoming assembly bypoll.

Mishra's Supporters Hit Streets

The BJP's decision to field former organisational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari instead of senior leader Narottam Mishra for the Datia Assembly bypoll triggered protests in Datia.

Datia Bypoll Protest Turns Violent: Narottam Mishra Supporters Block NH-44 For 11 Hours, Clash With Police; 8 Personnel Injured | Video#MadhyaPradesh #Datiahttps://t.co/0ASGAMaTYp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 11, 2026

Thousands of Mishra's supporters blocked the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, while traders shut their shops and warned of further protests.

Many workers said Tiwari was unfamiliar to local voters, even though he had been serving as the BJP's organisational secretary for the Bhopal division.