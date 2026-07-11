Datia Bypoll Protest Turns Violent: Narottam Mishra Supporters Block NH-44 For 11 Hours, Clash With Police; 8 Personnel Injured | Video | X

Datia: Eight police personnel were injured and traffic across four districts was severely disrupted after supporters of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra blocked National Highway-44 for nearly 11 hours and clashed with police during protests over the BJP denying him a ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll

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Datia District Magistrate (DM) Swapnil Wankhede said the blockade, which began on Friday evening, continued till around 5 am on Saturday, resulting in a traffic jam stretching 20-25 kilometres and affecting Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior districts.

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"The traffic jam persisted until 5 AM, lasting roughly eleven hours, stretching for 20 to 25 kilometres. About four districts were affected: Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri, and Gwalior, with Gwalior being the most impacted. Many buses and ambulances were stuck in the gridlock," Wankhede told ANI.

The District Magistrate said the administration spent the entire night attempting to persuade the protesters to withdraw the blockade peacefully.

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"We spent the entire night trying to reason with the protesters, but they were unwilling to listen. Around 4 AM, we brought in the force once more to try and persuade them again, but to no avail. Subsequently, stone-pelting began from their side. We then fired tear gas to push the crowd back," he said.

According to the District Magistrate, the protesters later retreated into an office building and allegedly continued pelting stones at police personnel from there.

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"The protesters retreated into the office building and resumed pelting stones from there. Eight of our personnel sustained serious injuries. The SDPO suffered a severe hand injury. Both the SP and ASP were hurt. I also sustained a blow to the head, though I was wearing a helmet. Vehicles were overturned, and windows were smashed, including those of three or four police vehicles and several trucks, resulting in widespread violence. Yet, throughout this, the Datia administration and police did not resort to a lathi-charge or retaliatory stone-pelting... We made every effort to handle the situation peacefully, but when they refused to listen, we resorted to using tear gas. We are currently urging the protesters inside to come out. We have no issue if they emerge one by one and return home. We do not wish to take punitive action. However, if they refuse to comply and attempt to come out in groups of five or ten, we are prepared to take strict action. We will deal with the situation firmly," he added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Datia Mayur Khandelwal said the administration repeatedly urged the protesters to withdraw the 'chakka jaam' and vacate the highway.

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"More than 3000 hooligans attempted to vitiate the atmosphere in Datia city yesterday. They attempted to shut down markets. They have been sitting here since 6 pm yesterday for 'chakka jaam'. Collector and I spoke to them again and again to leave from here and withdraw the 'chakka jaam' here. The traffic congestion due to this is about 15 km long. Bordering districts are also getting affected," he said.

According to SP Mayur, around 4 am the protesters suddenly pelted stones at police personnel. Police resorted to tear gas shells, following which the stone pelting intensified.

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"Around 4 am, they suddenly pelted stones at the police. Police resorted to tear gas shells, following which the stone pelting intensified. More than 6 of our personnel suffered serious injuries. They are all admitted to the hospital. Additional SP and I also suffered injuries. We then used tear gas shells again and dispersed them through domination. They are now hiding. They have now been told to either surrender or leave peacefully. 'Chakka jaam' will not be tolerated. A few people have been taken into custody. Action will be taken against them. The traffic congestion is being cleared. Police force is present across Datia," SP Mayur added.

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A few people have been taken into custody, and further action will be taken, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manjeet Singh Chawla on Friday said that efforts were underway to restore traffic.

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"They have blocked the road, due to which we have diverted traffic and managed to clear about 80% of the roads. We are diverting heavy vehicles, since there aren't really any small vehicles there, and we are in talks to get the road opened up... We have already cleared the way for ambulances and the like to pass through; we are routing small vehicles via alternative paths... We are in dialogue with them, as discussions regarding their issues are currently underway," he told ANI.

The BJP on Friday announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia assembly by-election, replacing Mishra, who lost the seat in the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced by-elections for three Assembly constituencies of Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

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The polling in all three assembly constituencies is scheduled to be held on July 30. The counting of votes will take place on August 3, the ECI said in an official statement.

The Datia Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti. He was disqualified from the state legislative assembly after his conviction in a fraud case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)