Datia By-Poll: 'Not All Aspirants Can Get Ticket,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Defends Ashutosh Tiwari's Nomination—VIDEO

Datia By-Poll: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Defends Ashutosh Tiwari's Nomination, Says, 'Not All Aspirants Can Get Ticket' -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the nomination of organisational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari instead of Narottam Mishra for the Datia Assembly bypoll, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said around 2,000 people aspire for tickets, but not everyone can get one.

Speaking to the media, Vijayvargiya said, “There is democracy within the party, and BJP workers are highly disciplined. Once we sit down and speak with them, everyone will come together. I can predict right now that Ashutosh Tiwari will win by a huge margin.”

VIDEO | Indore: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Datia incident, says, "There is democracy within the party, and BJP workers are highly disciplined. Once we sit down and speak with them, everyone will come together. I can predict right now that Ashutosh Tiwari will… pic.twitter.com/qQTjzQNDQp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2026

Responding to questions about resentment among Narottam Mishra’s supporters, Vijayvargiya said, “We will take care of that. It is a very small matter for us. The party takes its decisions after careful deliberation, and that is why we will win decisively. Narottam ji will also work for the party. I am saying this today itself. He is a good and senior party worker. Many people prepare to contest elections. There are 230 Assembly seats, and around 2,000 people may aspire for tickets. But not everyone can be given a ticket.”

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On BJP leader Narottam Mishra, Candidate from the Datia Assembly Constituency, Ashutosh Tiwari says, "He is a senior member of our family. Naturally, his blessings will always remain with us. There is no possibility of any such thing; there is nothing to… pic.twitter.com/lBYmbqEKM2 — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2026

Violent protest staged in Datia

As soon as the nomination of Ashutosh Tiwari was announced on Friday, Narottam Mishra’s supporters staged protests in Datia against the BJP.

The protesters also turned violent, injuring eight police personnel during the protest over the denial of a BJP ticket for the Datia Assembly bypoll.

According to officials, the NH-44 blockade continued for nearly 11 hours, causing a 20-25 km traffic jam across Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior districts and disrupting the movement of buses and ambulances.

मध्य प्रदेश की दतिया विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव की घोषणा के बाद भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के भीतर असंतोष खुलकर सामने आया है। पूर्व संभागीय संगठन मंत्री आशुतोष तिवारी को उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने के विरोध में पूर्व गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा के समर्थकों ने प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।



दतिया शहर… pic.twitter.com/Hg4ad0Kf6H — State Mirror Hindi (@statemirrornewz) July 11, 2026

Mishra had started electioneering

Narottam Mishra was widely expected to receive the BJP ticket for the Datia Assembly bypoll and had begun campaigning after the election was announced.

He had purchased a nomination form after losing the 2023 Assembly election to Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti.

Mishra, who represented Datia from 2008 to 2018, was denied a ticket, with sources citing his previous defeat and RSS opposition as possible reasons.