Datia Bypoll: FIR Against 27 Leaders, 200 Unidentified Workers After Violent Protest, NH-44 Blocked -- VIDEO | X / ANI

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A protest over the BJP’s decision to deny a ticket to former Home Minister Narottam Mishra for the Datia Assembly bypoll turned violent on Saturday, with police registering an FIR against 27 named leaders and 200 unidentified workers.

The protest began on Friday evening after the BJP announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate instead of Mishra.

Around 5,000 supporters gathered and blocked National Highway-44 for more than 11 hours, demanding a reconsideration of the ticket decision.

BJP supporters did stone pelting on Police in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, but police has not even done Lathi charge



If the same was done by any other party workers, then already Bulldozers would have demolished their housespic.twitter.com/mzoL42aAvq — Veena Jain (@Vtxt21) July 11, 2026

The situation worsened when police and administrative officials reached the spot to clear the highway.

According to police, protesters pelted stones at the police force, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayur Khandelwal and Collector Swapnil Wankhede. Police used water cannons and tear gas to control the crowd.

However, BJP workers alleged that police personnel first used force and pelted stones, after which the situation escalated.

Police said more than eight personnel were injured in the clash, including SP Mayur Khandelwal, SDOP Poonamchand Yadav and Indergarh TI Narendra Singh Rajput.

#WATCH | Datia, MP | Police remove mattresses from the site in an attempt to disperse the supporters of former State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who blocked NH-44 last night, bringing traffic to a complete standstill with long queues of vehicles.



Earlier, supporters pelted… pic.twitter.com/ickvCQlg3G — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 11, 2026

Collector Wankhede also confirmed that stones were thrown at him during the incident.

BJP workers claimed that several party members, including district general secretary Bhure Chaudhary, Kisan Morcha vice-president Sumit Yadav, Rajiv Sen and some women workers, were also injured.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Supporters of former State Home Minister Narottam Mishra pelted stones at Police in Datia as they protested after the BJP denied him a ticket for the upcoming assembly bypoll. Injuries reported.



Thousands of his followers blocked NH-44 last night,… pic.twitter.com/qI96QlEcpL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 11, 2026

Police alleged that protesters damaged police vehicles and overturned some vehicles during the violence.

BJP workers, however, accused the police of damaging their vehicles. Both sides blamed each other for triggering the clash.

Party workers stage protest at the BJP office in #Datia



Workers protest vehemently after #NarottamMishra is denied a ticket



Datia BJP office shut down



Traffic jam on the national highway pic.twitter.com/VE73PSl2xJ — Kunal Verma (@thekunalverma) July 10, 2026

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against 27 named leaders and 200 unidentified workers.

Party workers stage protest at the BJP office in #Datia



Workers protest vehemently after #NarottamMishra is denied a ticket



Datia BJP office shut down



Traffic jam on the national highway pic.twitter.com/VE73PSl2xJ — Kunal Verma (@thekunalverma) July 10, 2026

Those named in the FIR include BJP district general secretary Bhure Chaudhary, councillor Akku Dubey, Brijesh Dubey, Anoop Yadav, district minister Bhanu Thakur, trade cell president Raju Gugoria, Janpad vice-president Prashant Dangi, Janpad member Lala Rajak, BJYM district president Man Singh Kushwaha and other leaders.