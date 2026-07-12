Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Confident Of Ashutosh Tiwari’s Win; Praises Narottam Mishra’s Contributions -- VIDEO

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Projects BJP Unity Amid Datia Assembly Bypoll Campaign | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda arrived in Datia on Saturday ahead of the Assembly by-election.

He visited the world-famous Maa Pitambara Peeth to offer prayers, perform rituals and seek blessings for the state's prosperity and the welfare of its people.

Subsequently, while speaking to the media, he expressed confidence in the victory of BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda says, "I had the darshan of Maa. I prayed to Maa that everyone’s life remains happy and prosperous, everyone stays healthy, and Maa’s blessings always remain with all." pic.twitter.com/2F6dUhcOB0 — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2026

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda says, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is a very large family; it is the world’s largest political party. If something has happened, the party is capable of resolving all these issues, with senior leaders sitting together and… pic.twitter.com/wUrvvd5ixs — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2026

He also presented the party's stance regarding the denial of a ticket to former Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the resulting discontent among party workers.

He also stated that all party workers are united in the campaign and that the BJP is poised to secure a record-breaking victory in Datia.

#WATCH | 'Narottam Mishra Is A Senior BJP Leader, We Will Work Out The Differences At Party-Level,' Deputy CM Jagdish Devda After BJP Announces Ashutosh Tiwari's Candidature For Datia Bypolls#MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews #BJP #MPNews pic.twitter.com/LDInv9d4VK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 11, 2026

Devda backs leadership, praises Narottam Mishra's commitment

He stated that everyone respects the party leadership's decision and that Narottam Mishra will continue to work for the organisation, just as he has in the past.

Addressing the issue of former Home Minister Narottam Mishra not receiving a ticket, Jagdish Devda described Mishra as a senior and dedicated BJP leader who has shouldered significant responsibilities within both the organisation and the government over a long period.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the BJP's decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari instead of BJP leader Narottam Mishra in the Datia Assembly bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda says, "The decision regarding the Datia Assembly bypoll is the BJP's decision, and everyone in the party… pic.twitter.com/9Be1WJSsjR — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

"BJP will contest as a family and will discuss if there is any minor issue.



Narottam Mishra will stand by us and party's decision accepted by all."



- Madhya Pradesh DCM Jagdish Devda on veteran leader Mishra being denied ticket to contest Datia bypoll pic.twitter.com/Xc3tMlxPh6 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 11, 2026

Devda dismisses dissent, says BJP workers remain united

When asked about the dissatisfaction among BJP workers, the Deputy CM remarked that the BJP is a large family.

He acknowledged that differing views may arise within a family from time to time, but emphasized that all workers stand firmly with the party's ideology and organisation.

Describing this as an internal party matter, he asserted that the organisation knows how to handle every situation.