Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Confident Of Ashutosh Tiwari’s Win; Praises Narottam Mishra’s Contributions -- VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda arrived in Datia on Saturday ahead of the Assembly by-election.
He visited the world-famous Maa Pitambara Peeth to offer prayers, perform rituals and seek blessings for the state's prosperity and the welfare of its people.
Subsequently, while speaking to the media, he expressed confidence in the victory of BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.
He also presented the party's stance regarding the denial of a ticket to former Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the resulting discontent among party workers.
He also stated that all party workers are united in the campaign and that the BJP is poised to secure a record-breaking victory in Datia.
Devda backs leadership, praises Narottam Mishra's commitment
He stated that everyone respects the party leadership's decision and that Narottam Mishra will continue to work for the organisation, just as he has in the past.
Addressing the issue of former Home Minister Narottam Mishra not receiving a ticket, Jagdish Devda described Mishra as a senior and dedicated BJP leader who has shouldered significant responsibilities within both the organisation and the government over a long period.
Devda dismisses dissent, says BJP workers remain united
When asked about the dissatisfaction among BJP workers, the Deputy CM remarked that the BJP is a large family.
He acknowledged that differing views may arise within a family from time to time, but emphasized that all workers stand firmly with the party's ideology and organisation.
Describing this as an internal party matter, he asserted that the organisation knows how to handle every situation.