Narottam Mishra Denied Ticket; Party Workers Raise A Stink In Datia, Block Traffic For 11 Hours, Hurl Stones, Cops Fire Tear Gas Shells

Narottam Denied Ticket; Party Workers Raise A Stink In Datia, Block Traffic For 11 Hours, Hurl Stones, Cops Fire Tear Gas Shells | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP workers raised a stink after the party denied a ticket to Narottam Mishra for the Datia assembly by-election.

They blocked traffic on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway on Friday evening, and it continued until 5am on Saturday.

The road blockade led to a massive traffic gridlock, stretching up to 20 km. Hundreds of vehicles snarled up on both sides of the road, and in the morning, when the senior officers reached the spot with a huge contingent of police, heated exchanges took place between the supporters of Mishra and the cops.

Because the situation was going out of hand and the policemen resorted to a cane charge and fired tear gas shells, the supporters pelted the cops with stones.

The fight between Mishra's supporters and the police continued for one hour. The police arrested some of the stone pelters.

Over 250 BJP workers sat at the party office, and the police kept them under house arrest.

According to collector Swapnil Wankhede, the road blockade continued throughout the night, which caused trouble for the common man.

Women with their children had to sit on the bus throughout the night, hungry and thirsty. Wankhede further said he had made all efforts to convince the protesters, but they began to hurl stones at the officials.

To quell the angry mob, the police fired tear gas shells. Eight policemen, including the superintendent of police and the sub-divisional officer of police, sustained injuries in the clash.

The collector, however, said the police did not resort to a cane charge and appealed to the protesters to maintain peace.

The district administration imposed Section 163 of the BNS in Datia, he said, adding that anyone trying to foment trouble will face the music.

If anyone tries to shut the market, the police will strongly act, the collector said.

Narottam reaches Bhopal, says he will introspect

After the violence in Datia, Narottam Mishra said he was shown on social media the pictures of the people sprinkling petrol and kerosene on themselves.

He appealed to the party workers to keep away from violence and blocking roads, and put up their problems before the party forum.

Mishra arrived at Bhopal in the afternoon and said he would campaign for the party in the by-election.

He said he would convince the party workers to remain disciplined, and as the party told him to introspect, he would do so. Only the party leaders can explain the reasons for not giving him a ticket, Mishra said.

BJP will win with God's blessings, says CM

After the incidents in Datia, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he had the blessings of God. The BJP has won all elections and will emerge victorious in the Datia by-poll, too, Yadav said.