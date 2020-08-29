Coronavirus Pandemic: RJs in Madhya Pradesh share COVID-19 stories in a bid to say no to myths and misinformation

Bhopal: Radio jockeys in Madhya Pradesh share their stories of Covid-19 and how they have helped in reducing stigma and discrimination, and saying no to myths and misinformation.

It was part of a meet, organised by Unicef, Madhya Pradesh. RJs from Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior took part in it.

Robin Jagtap, Programming head of RedFM, Bhopal, said that it is oneness of radio stations to stand together against COVID19. He added that we understood that people needed information on COVID19 which was technical in simple language which helped in reducing panic. RedFM did stories of COVID19 warriors and pitches of experts on children and women issues. He said Radio stands together to in MP's fight against COVID19

Shefali Chaturvedi, Radio professional coordinated the meet and interacted with RJs in the meet. Pinky Tiwari, Station head of LakeCity of Jagran LakeCity University shared stories of COVID19 warriors, how they used two way communications to support migrant population, RJ Antara of Radio Mirchi, Indore, shared stories of Indore COVID19 Warriors, while Anadi Tiwari of BigFM on programme for engaging children at home, and stories of COVID19 warriors from Bhopal. RJ Teena of MYFM spoke on the role of getting Government officials to bust fake news and stories from across MP which they did on COVID warriors. Arsh of RedFM spoke on how they worked on saying no to stigma and discrmination and how they worked on 'lift the facemask' encouraging proper use of facemask.