Bhopal: No sending children to school till COVID vaccine is developed, say parents

Bhopal: The Central Government, in its order, had issued the closing of educational institutions till August 31 due to the pandemic induced lockdown. Speculations are made that the educational institutions may reopen from September 1 with the onset of Unlock 4.0. The constant surge in COVID cases has put the situation on an alarm and opening school amid such a situation will be no less than a risky affair.

The parents seemed struggling with the online-class system but have adhered to their decision of not sending their children to school.

Citing safety issues, the parents have requested the government not to open the school till the corona vaccine is developed.

According to the Local Circles survey, New Delhi, 62% of parents are averse to send their children back to school from September 1.

In this row, parents in Bhopal have also refused to send back their children to school until an anti-corona vaccine is invented.

In talk with Free Press, they said that reopening of schools will pose danger to the children.

Six months have passed since the schools were closed because of the corona pandemic. According to the Central Government’s guidelines, the school will remain closed till August 31.

An artist, Anil Ijeri, whose son Kedar studies in class II, has told Free Press he is unwilling to send his child back to school even if it restarts from September 1.

“My friends and I are against sending our children back to school until an anti-corona vaccine is developed. We cannot put the life of our children at risk, because they are too young to follow the corona-safety norms,” he said.

Likewise, a housewife Rajni Jain says she is reluctant to send her daughter Riya, a student of class 12, back to school next month. “Riya will take the board examinations next year. We will only let her go to school for something related to the examinations. In that case, we will drop her at the school and bring her back to home,” she says.

A homemaker, Sandhya Parmar, whose son is a student of class 7 says that before reopening schools, the government must ensure that an anti-corona vaccine has been developed.

After the way the number of corona patients is rising, it will be risky to let her children go to school again without a cure for the disease that has ruined the world, she says.

In the same way, another homemaker, Sucheta Singh, says there is no question of sending her daughters, studying in class 6 and class 9, back to school until a drugs to cure the disease are invented.

At this juncture, letting children return to school is risky, since they are unable to maintain social-distancing norms there, she adds.

Similarly, Neelesh Shivhare, whose son studies in nursery, cites the same reason. For little children, it is difficult to wear masks, sanitise hands and maintain social-distancing norms, he says.