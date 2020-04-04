Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Death toll reaches to 11 as three more die in MP, positive cases 179

BHOPAL: With three more COVID-19 deaths, state toll went up to 11 on Saturday. While two deaths were reported from Indore, one was reported from Chhindwara. The number of positive cases in the state went up to 179 with Indore proving to be the state hotspot with 128 cases.

In Bhopal, PS health Dr Pallavi Jain, additional director Health Dr Vina Sinha, Virendra Kuma Chaudhary and Abdul Gaffar (Mandi trader) were found to be inflicted with the virus. Besides, Markaz devotees Nasim Ahmed, Hamidi, Ashdullah and Mohammed Arsad too tested positive.

Eight Markaz followers have tested positive in just two days. Five members tested positive on Friday and three on Saturday taking the cases in Bhopal to 17.

Markaz devotees had been staying at Badwali Masjid since March 23. The mosque was sealed on Saturday.

Besides, the entire staff of Jahangirabad police station was screened. Even residences of police officials adjacent to TT Nagar police station have been included in containment area. So far six containment areas have been made in state capital.

Indore continued to lead with 128 positive cases. Besides, Morena has 12 cases, Jabalpur (8) Ujjain (7), Gwalior (2), Shivpuri (2) and Chhindwara(2) and Khagone (3).

Official speak

Principal secretary, health, Dr Pallavi Jain said, "Thirty-six patients are quite healthy. Some of the have been discharged and other will be discharged within next couple of days. So people should not be tensed. Eleven deaths have been reported so far in the state while 179 positive cases have been reported in the state."

Mandi closed

After Karond Mandi trader Abdul Gaffar tested positive for corona, the mandi was sealed on Saturday. All traders will be screened. Hence, the mandi will remain closed from Sunday